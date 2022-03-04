4A girls state hoops: Woodinville, Sumner advance to title

No. 5 Eastlake vs. No. 1 Woodinville

Tatum Thompson scored 26 points, including a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, to lead the top-seeded Woodinville Falcons to a 59-55 victory over the Eastlake Wolves to advance to the 4A girls state championship on Friday.

Veronia Sheffey added 19 points and Brooke Beresford had 10 points in a supporting effort.

Ava Schmidt carried the Wolves in their effort, scoring 26 points with 10 rebounds.

Schmidt scored a pair of baskets early in the fourth quarter to cut the Woodinville lead to 45-43. After a Thompson bucket extended the lead back to four, Schmidt connected on a 3-pointer to make it a 47-46 game.

Woodinvlle slowly pulled away. Sheffey scored consecutive baskets and Beresford was left unguarded on a backdoor cut with a minute left to play to make it a 53-46 game.

Schmidt hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the final margin to four.

Tatum Wood had 13 points for Eastlake.

Woodinville will face the winner of No. 3 Pasco and No. 2 Sumner in the championship game.

No. 3 Pasco vs. No. 2 Sumner

Alyson Deaver had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and twin sister Catelyn added 11 points and 12 rebounds as the No. 2-seed Sumner Spartans earned a 64-55 victory over the Pasco Bulldogs in the 4A girls state semifinals on Friday night.

Lainee Houillon overcome a cut to her head sustained in the final seconds of the third quarter to finish with 11 points as well for Sumner.

A 29-29 game at halftime began to slide in Sumner's favor after the break. The Deavers helped stretch the lead to eight, 51-43, at the end of the third quarter. Despite Houillon's brief absence, the lead was never cut to less than four.

Mya Groce converted a three-point play for Pasco to make it 53-48. Kylie Griffin, who scored six of her 10 points in the final quarter, and Alyson Deaver traded baskets for Sumner to answer every Pasco bucket.

A Pasco 3-pointer cut the lead to 59-55 with 1:34 left to play, but Alyson converted a basket and Catelyn hit a pair of free throws as Sumner pulled away for the win.

Groce led all scorers with 21 points for Pasco. Taija Mackey had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Sumner will face top-seeded Woodinville in the 4A girls championship on Saturday.

