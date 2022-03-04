4A girls state hoops: Woodinville advances over Eastlake, 59-55
TACOMA, Wash. - No. 5 Eastlake vs. No. 1 Woodinville
Tatum Thompson scored 26 points, including a perfect 12-of-12 from the free throw line, to lead the top-seeded Woodinville Falcons to a 59-55 victory over the Eastlake Wolves to advance to the 4A girls state championship on Friday.
Veronia Sheffey added 19 points and Brooke Beresford had 10 points in a supporting effort.
Ava Schmidt carried the Wolves in their effort, scoring 26 points with 10 rebounds.
Schmidt scored a pair of baskets early in the fourth quarter to cut the Woodinville lead to 45-43. After a Thompson bucket extended the lead back to four, Schmidt connected on a 3-pointer to make it a 47-46 game.
Woodinvlle slowly pulled away. Sheffey scored consecutive baskets and Beresford was left unguarded on a backdoor cut with a minute left to play to make it a 53-46 game.
Schmidt hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the final margin to four.
Tatum Wood had 13 points for Eastlake.
Woodinville will face the winner of No. 3 Pasco and No. 2 Sumner in the championship game.
No. 3 Pasco vs. No. 2 Sumner
Story will be updated as games are completed.
