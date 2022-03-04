4A boys state hoops: Mount Si, Curtis advance to title

article

No. 11 Olympia vs. No. 1 Mount Si

Bennett O'Connor scored 15 points and Blake Forrest added 11 as the top-seeded Mount Si Wildcats beat the Olympia Bears 53-39 on Friday night to advance to the 4A boys state title game.

The Wildcats outscored Olympia by a 14-5 margin in the third quarter to take a commanding lead. The hot streak continued into the final frame as Miles Heide, Forrest and Quin Patterson scored the first six points of the final quarter to extend the lead to 43-27.

A 3-pointer from Mason Juergens cut the lead to 43-34 as Olympia cut into the Mount Si lead, but they wouldn't get back within striking distance.

Parker Gerrits led the Bears in scoring with 19 points with seven rebounds. Juergens had nine points for Olympia.

No. 3 Union vs. No. 2 Curtis

Devin Whitten scored 16 points and Cinque Maxwell added 13 as No. 2-seed Curtis beat Union 49-40 in the semifinals of the 4A boys state tournament on Friday night.

Curtis had led by as many as 12 points, 37-25, before Union began to cut into the deficit. Holding a 43-40 lead, Whitten converted a three-pointer while being fouled by Jamison Limbrick with 1:23 left to play. Whitten made the ensuing free throw to push the Curtis lead back to seven and served as the final blow to Union's chances.

Yanni Fassillis had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead the Union effort. Bryson Metz had 11 points. Evan Eschels had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Tyce Paulsen had nine points for Garfield. Zoom Diallo had four points and 12 rebounds.

Curtis will face top-seeded Mount Si in the championship game on Saturday.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS