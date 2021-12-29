3B Kyle Seager retires after 11 seasons with Mariners

article

Longtime Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager has announced that he is retiring, according to a statement posted by his wife on Twitter.

"Today I'm announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball," said Julie Seager. "Thank you to all of my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life."

Seager, 34, became a free agent after the season when Seattle opted not to exercise a club option on his contract. Rather than test the open market and with the uncertainty created by the ongoing lockout, Seager chose to call it a career.

He was drafted in the third round of the 2009 draft by the Mariners and spent his entire MLB career in Seattle. In 2014, he was an All-Star and Gold Glove winner.

He hit a career-high 35 homers and had 101 RBIs last season, and overall he had 1,395 hits in 1,480 games, had a .251 batting average, 309 doubles, 242 home runs and 807 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

