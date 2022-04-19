2022 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks have eight picks
The Seattle Seahawks are set to have eight total selections, including three of the first 41 picks, in next week's NFL Draft.
The Seahawks frequently trade to move around the draft order, including acquiring more picks. Seattle could easily finish the draft with more than their current eight selections. With extra first- and second-round picks in 2023 acquired in the trade of Russell Wilson in March, the Seahawks will have plenty of draft capital to move around the draft order if they choose to do so.
Seattle's first two selections this year, No. 9 and No. 40 overall, both were acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Wilson trade.
Seahawks selections:
Round 1: No. 9
Round 2: No. 40
Round 2: No. 41
Round 3: No. 72
Round 4: No. 109
Round 5: No. 145
Round 5: No. 153
Round 7: No. 229
NFL Draft Order
Pick Rd. Pick Round Team
1 1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars
2 2 1 Detroit Lions
3 3 1 Houston Texans
4 4 1 New York Jets
5 5 1 New York Giants
6 6 1 Carolina Panthers
7 7 1 New York Giants
8 8 1 Atlanta Falcons
9 9 1 Seattle Seahawks
10 10 1 New York Jets
11 11 1 Washington Commanders
12 12 1 Minnesota Vikings
13 13 1 Houston Texans
14 14 1 Baltimore Ravens
15 15 1 Philadelphia Eagles
16 16 1 New Orleans Saints
17 17 1 Los Angeles Chargers
18 18 1 Philadelphia Eagles
19 19 1 New Orleans Saints
20 20 1 Pittsburgh Steelers
21 21 1 New England Patriots
22 22 1 Green Bay Packers
23 23 1 Arizona Cardinals
24 24 1 Dallas Cowboys
25 25 1 Buffalo Bills
26 26 1 Tennessee Titans
27 27 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 28 1 Green Bay Packers
29 29 1 Kansas City Chiefs
30 30 1 Kansas City Chiefs
31 31 1 Cincinnati Bengals
32 32 1 Detroit Lions
33 1 2 Jacksonville Jaguars
34 2 2 Detroit Lions
35 3 2 New York Jets
36 4 2 New York Giants
37 5 2 Houston Texans
38 6 2 New York Jets
39 7 2 Chicago Bears
40 8 2 Seattle Seahawks
41 9 2 Seattle Seahawks
42 10 2 Indianapolis Colts
43 11 2 Atlanta Falcons
44 12 2 Cleveland Browns
45 13 2 Baltimore Ravens
46 14 2 Minnesota Vikings
47 15 2 Washington Commanders
48 16 2 Chicago Bears
49 17 2 New Orleans Saints
50 18 2 Kansas City Chiefs
51 19 2 Philadelphia Eagles
52 20 2 Pittsburgh Steelers
53 21 2 Green Bay Packers
54 22 2 New England Patriots
55 23 2 Arizona Cardinals
56 24 2 Dallas Cowboys
57 25 2 Buffalo Bills
58 26 2 Atlanta Falcons
59 27 2 Green Bay Packers
60 28 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 29 2 San Francisco 49ers
62 30 2 Kansas City Chiefs
63 31 2 Cincinnati Bengals
64 32 2 Denver Broncos
65 1 3 Jacksonville Jaguars
66 2 3 Detroit Lions
67 3 3 New York Giants
68 4 3 Houston Texans
69 5 3 New York Jets
70 6 3 Jacksonville Jaguars
71 7 3 Chicago Bears
72 8 3 Seattle Seahawks
73 9 3 Indianapolis Colts
74 10 3 Atlanta Falcons
75 11 3 Denver Broncos
76 12 3 Baltimore Ravens
77 13 3 Minnesota Vikings
78 14 3 Cleveland Browns
79 15 3 Los Angeles Chargers
80 16 3 Houston Texans
81 17 3 New York Giants
82 18 3 Atlanta Falcons
83 19 3 Philadelphia Eagles
84 20 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
85 21 3 New England Patriots
86 22 3 Las Vegas Raiders
87 23 3 Arizona Cardinals
88 24 3 Dallas Cowboys
89 25 3 Buffalo Bills
90 26 3 Tennessee Titans
91 27 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 28 3 Green Bay Packers
93 29 3 San Francisco 49ers
94 30 3 Kansas City Chiefs
95 31 3 Cincinnati Bengals
96 32 3 Denver Broncos
97 33 3 Detroit Lions
98 34 3 New Orleans Saints
99 35 3 Cleveland Browns
100 36 3 Baltimore Ravens
101 37 3 Philadelphia Eagles
102 38 3 Miami Dolphins
103 39 3 Kansas City Chiefs
104 40 3 Los Angeles Rams
105 41 3 San Francisco 49ers
106 1 4 Jacksonville Jaguars
107 2 4 Houston Texans
108 3 4 Houston Texans
109 4 4 Seattle Seahawks
110 5 4 Baltimore Ravens
111 6 4 New York Jets
112 7 4 New York Giants
113 8 4 Washington Commanders
114 9 4 Atlanta Falcons
115 10 4 Denver Broncos
116 11 4 Denver Broncos
117 12 4 New York Jets
118 13 4 Cleveland Browns
119 14 4 Baltimore Ravens
120 15 4 New Orleans Saints
121 16 4 Kansas City Chiefs
122 17 4 Indianapolis Colts
123 18 4 Los Angeles Chargers
124 19 4 Philadelphia Eagles
125 20 4 Miami Dolphins
126 21 4 Las Vegas Raiders
127 22 4 New England Patriots
128 23 4 Baltimore Ravens
129 24 4 Dallas Cowboys
130 25 4 Buffalo Bills
131 26 4 Tennessee Titans
132 27 4 Green Bay Packers
133 28 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 29 4 San Francisco 49ers
135 30 4 Kansas City Chiefs
136 31 4 Cincinnati Bengals
137 32 4 Carolina Panthers
138 33 4 Pittsburgh Steelers
139 34 4 Baltimore Ravens
140 35 4 Green Bay Packers
141 36 4 Baltimore Ravens
142 37 4 Los Angeles Rams
143 38 4 Tennessee Titans
144 1 5 Carolina Panthers
145 2 5 Seattle Seahawks
146 3 5 New York Jets
147 4 5 New York Giants
148 5 5 Chicago Bears
149 6 5 Carolina Panthers
150 7 5 Chicago Bears
151 8 5 Atlanta Falcons
152 9 5 Denver Broncos
153 10 5 Seattle Seahawks
154 11 5 Philadelphia Eagles
155 12 5 Dallas Cowboys
156 13 5 Minnesota Vikings
157 14 5 Jacksonville Jaguars
158 15 5 New England Patriots
159 16 5 Indianapolis Colts
160 17 5 Los Angeles Chargers
161 18 5 New Orleans Saints
162 19 5 Philadelphia Eagles
163 20 5 New York Jets
164 21 5 Las Vegas Raiders
165 22 5 Las Vegas Raiders
166 23 5 Philadelphia Eagles
167 24 5 Dallas Cowboys
168 25 5 Buffalo Bills
169 26 5 Tennessee Titans
170 27 5 New England Patriots
171 28 5 Green Bay Packers
172 29 5 San Francisco 49ers
173 30 5 New York Giants
174 31 5 Cincinnati Bengals
175 32 5 Los Angeles Rams
176 33 5 Dallas Cowboys
177 34 5 Detroit Lions
178 35 5 Dallas Cowboys
179 36 5 Indianapolis Colts
180 1 6 Jacksonville Jaguars
181 2 6 Detroit Lions
182 3 6 New York Giants
183 4 6 Houston Texans
184 5 6 Minnesota Vikings
185 6 6 Buffalo Bills
186 7 6 Chicago Bears
187 8 6 San Francisco 49ers
188 9 6 Jacksonville Jaguars
189 10 6 Washington Commanders
190 11 6 Atlanta Falcons
191 12 6 Minnesota Vikings
192 13 6 Minnesota Vikings
193 14 6 Dallas Cowboys
194 15 6 New Orleans Saints
195 16 6 Los Angeles CHargers
X X 6 New Orleans Saints (pick forfeited)
196 18 6 Baltimore Ravens
197 19 6 Jacksonville Jaguars
198 20 6 Jacksonville Jaguars
199 21 6 Carolina Panthers
200 22 6 New England Patriots
201 23 6 Arizona Cardinals
202 24 6 Cleveland Browns
203 25 6 Buffalo Bills
204 26 6 Tennessee Titans
205 27 6 Houston Texans
206 28 6 Denver Broncos
207 29 6 Houston Texans
208 30 6 Pittsburgh Steelers
209 31 6 Cincinnati Bengals
210 32 6 New England Patriots
211 33 6 Los Angeles Rams
212 34 6 Los Angeles Rams
213 35 6 Atlanta Falcons
214 36 6 Los Angeles Chargers
215 37 6 Arizona Cardinals
216 38 6 Indianapolis Colts
217 39 6 Detroit Lions
218 40 6 Los Angeles Rams
219 41 6 Tennessee Titans
220 42 6 San Francisco 49ers
221 43 6 San Francisco 49ers
222 1 7 Jacksonville Jaguars
223 2 7 Cleveland Browns
224 3 7 Miami Dolphins
225 4 7 Pittsburgh Steelers
226 5 7 Cincinnati Bengals
227 6 7 Las Vegas Raiders
228 7 7 Green Bay Packers
229 8 7 Seattle Seahawks
230 9 7 Washington Commanders
231 10 7 Buffalo Bills
232 11 7 Denver Broncos
233 12 7 Kansas City Chiefs
234 13 7 Denver Broncos
235 14 7 Jacksonville Jaguars
236 15 7 Los Angeles Chargers
237 16 7 Philadelphia Eagles
238 17 7 Los Angeles Rams
239 18 7 Indianapolis Colts
240 19 7 Washington Commanders
241 20 7 Pittsburgh Steelers
242 21 7 Carolina Panthers
243 22 7 Kansas City Chiefs
244 23 7 Arizona Cardinals
245 24 7 Houston Texans
246 25 7 Cleveland Browns
247 26 7 Miami Dolphins
248 27 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
249 28 7 Green Bay Packers
250 29 7 Minnesota Vikings
251 30 7 Kansas City Chiefs
252 31 7 Cincinnati Bengals
253 32 7 Los Angeles Rams
254 33 7 Los Angeles Chargers
255 34 7 Los Angeles Chargers
256 35 7 Arizona Cardinals
257 36 7 Arizona Cardinals
258 37 7 Green Bay Packers
259 38 7 Kansas City Chiefs
260 39 7 Los Angeles Chargers
261 40 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
262 41 7 San Francisco 49ers
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement
MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston, Ian Furness & Curtis Crabtree
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS