2022 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks have eight picks

The Seattle Seahawks are set to have eight total selections, including three of the first 41 picks, in next week's NFL Draft.

The Seahawks frequently trade to move around the draft order, including acquiring more picks. Seattle could easily finish the draft with more than their current eight selections. With extra first- and second-round picks in 2023 acquired in the trade of Russell Wilson in March, the Seahawks will have plenty of draft capital to move around the draft order if they choose to do so.

Seattle's first two selections this year, No. 9 and No. 40 overall, both were acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Wilson trade.

Seahawks selections:

Round 1: No. 9

Round 2: No. 40

Round 2: No. 41

Round 3: No. 72

Round 4: No. 109

Round 5: No. 145

Round 5: No. 153

Round 7: No. 229

NFL Draft Order

Pick Rd. Pick Round Team

1 1 1 Jacksonville Jaguars

2 2 1 Detroit Lions

3 3 1 Houston Texans

4 4 1 New York Jets

5 5 1 New York Giants

6 6 1 Carolina Panthers

7 7 1 New York Giants

8 8 1 Atlanta Falcons

9 9 1 Seattle Seahawks

10 10 1 New York Jets

11 11 1 Washington Commanders

12 12 1 Minnesota Vikings

13 13 1 Houston Texans

14 14 1 Baltimore Ravens

15 15 1 Philadelphia Eagles

16 16 1 New Orleans Saints

17 17 1 Los Angeles Chargers

18 18 1 Philadelphia Eagles

19 19 1 New Orleans Saints

20 20 1 Pittsburgh Steelers

21 21 1 New England Patriots

22 22 1 Green Bay Packers

23 23 1 Arizona Cardinals

24 24 1 Dallas Cowboys

25 25 1 Buffalo Bills

26 26 1 Tennessee Titans

27 27 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28 28 1 Green Bay Packers

29 29 1 Kansas City Chiefs

30 30 1 Kansas City Chiefs

31 31 1 Cincinnati Bengals

32 32 1 Detroit Lions

33 1 2 Jacksonville Jaguars

34 2 2 Detroit Lions

35 3 2 New York Jets

36 4 2 New York Giants

37 5 2 Houston Texans

38 6 2 New York Jets

39 7 2 Chicago Bears

40 8 2 Seattle Seahawks

41 9 2 Seattle Seahawks

42 10 2 Indianapolis Colts

43 11 2 Atlanta Falcons

44 12 2 Cleveland Browns

45 13 2 Baltimore Ravens

46 14 2 Minnesota Vikings

47 15 2 Washington Commanders

48 16 2 Chicago Bears

49 17 2 New Orleans Saints

50 18 2 Kansas City Chiefs

51 19 2 Philadelphia Eagles

52 20 2 Pittsburgh Steelers

53 21 2 Green Bay Packers

54 22 2 New England Patriots

55 23 2 Arizona Cardinals

56 24 2 Dallas Cowboys

57 25 2 Buffalo Bills

58 26 2 Atlanta Falcons

59 27 2 Green Bay Packers

60 28 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61 29 2 San Francisco 49ers

62 30 2 Kansas City Chiefs

63 31 2 Cincinnati Bengals

64 32 2 Denver Broncos

65 1 3 Jacksonville Jaguars

66 2 3 Detroit Lions

67 3 3 New York Giants

68 4 3 Houston Texans

69 5 3 New York Jets

70 6 3 Jacksonville Jaguars

71 7 3 Chicago Bears

72 8 3 Seattle Seahawks

73 9 3 Indianapolis Colts

74 10 3 Atlanta Falcons

75 11 3 Denver Broncos

76 12 3 Baltimore Ravens

77 13 3 Minnesota Vikings

78 14 3 Cleveland Browns

79 15 3 Los Angeles Chargers

80 16 3 Houston Texans

81 17 3 New York Giants

82 18 3 Atlanta Falcons

83 19 3 Philadelphia Eagles

84 20 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

85 21 3 New England Patriots

86 22 3 Las Vegas Raiders

87 23 3 Arizona Cardinals

88 24 3 Dallas Cowboys

89 25 3 Buffalo Bills

90 26 3 Tennessee Titans

91 27 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92 28 3 Green Bay Packers

93 29 3 San Francisco 49ers

94 30 3 Kansas City Chiefs

95 31 3 Cincinnati Bengals

96 32 3 Denver Broncos

97 33 3 Detroit Lions

98 34 3 New Orleans Saints

99 35 3 Cleveland Browns

100 36 3 Baltimore Ravens

101 37 3 Philadelphia Eagles

102 38 3 Miami Dolphins

103 39 3 Kansas City Chiefs

104 40 3 Los Angeles Rams

105 41 3 San Francisco 49ers

106 1 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

107 2 4 Houston Texans

108 3 4 Houston Texans

109 4 4 Seattle Seahawks

110 5 4 Baltimore Ravens

111 6 4 New York Jets

112 7 4 New York Giants

113 8 4 Washington Commanders

114 9 4 Atlanta Falcons

115 10 4 Denver Broncos

116 11 4 Denver Broncos

117 12 4 New York Jets

118 13 4 Cleveland Browns

119 14 4 Baltimore Ravens

120 15 4 New Orleans Saints

121 16 4 Kansas City Chiefs

122 17 4 Indianapolis Colts

123 18 4 Los Angeles Chargers

124 19 4 Philadelphia Eagles

125 20 4 Miami Dolphins

126 21 4 Las Vegas Raiders

127 22 4 New England Patriots

128 23 4 Baltimore Ravens

129 24 4 Dallas Cowboys

130 25 4 Buffalo Bills

131 26 4 Tennessee Titans

132 27 4 Green Bay Packers

133 28 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134 29 4 San Francisco 49ers

135 30 4 Kansas City Chiefs

136 31 4 Cincinnati Bengals

137 32 4 Carolina Panthers

138 33 4 Pittsburgh Steelers

139 34 4 Baltimore Ravens

140 35 4 Green Bay Packers

141 36 4 Baltimore Ravens

142 37 4 Los Angeles Rams

143 38 4 Tennessee Titans

144 1 5 Carolina Panthers

145 2 5 Seattle Seahawks

146 3 5 New York Jets

147 4 5 New York Giants

148 5 5 Chicago Bears

149 6 5 Carolina Panthers

150 7 5 Chicago Bears

151 8 5 Atlanta Falcons

152 9 5 Denver Broncos

153 10 5 Seattle Seahawks

154 11 5 Philadelphia Eagles

155 12 5 Dallas Cowboys

156 13 5 Minnesota Vikings

157 14 5 Jacksonville Jaguars

158 15 5 New England Patriots

159 16 5 Indianapolis Colts

160 17 5 Los Angeles Chargers

161 18 5 New Orleans Saints

162 19 5 Philadelphia Eagles

163 20 5 New York Jets

164 21 5 Las Vegas Raiders

165 22 5 Las Vegas Raiders

166 23 5 Philadelphia Eagles

167 24 5 Dallas Cowboys

168 25 5 Buffalo Bills

169 26 5 Tennessee Titans

170 27 5 New England Patriots

171 28 5 Green Bay Packers

172 29 5 San Francisco 49ers

173 30 5 New York Giants

174 31 5 Cincinnati Bengals

175 32 5 Los Angeles Rams

176 33 5 Dallas Cowboys

177 34 5 Detroit Lions

178 35 5 Dallas Cowboys

179 36 5 Indianapolis Colts

180 1 6 Jacksonville Jaguars

181 2 6 Detroit Lions

182 3 6 New York Giants

183 4 6 Houston Texans

184 5 6 Minnesota Vikings

185 6 6 Buffalo Bills

186 7 6 Chicago Bears

187 8 6 San Francisco 49ers

188 9 6 Jacksonville Jaguars

189 10 6 Washington Commanders

190 11 6 Atlanta Falcons

191 12 6 Minnesota Vikings

192 13 6 Minnesota Vikings

193 14 6 Dallas Cowboys

194 15 6 New Orleans Saints

195 16 6 Los Angeles CHargers

X X 6 New Orleans Saints (pick forfeited)

196 18 6 Baltimore Ravens

197 19 6 Jacksonville Jaguars

198 20 6 Jacksonville Jaguars

199 21 6 Carolina Panthers

200 22 6 New England Patriots

201 23 6 Arizona Cardinals

202 24 6 Cleveland Browns

203 25 6 Buffalo Bills

204 26 6 Tennessee Titans

205 27 6 Houston Texans

206 28 6 Denver Broncos

207 29 6 Houston Texans

208 30 6 Pittsburgh Steelers

209 31 6 Cincinnati Bengals

210 32 6 New England Patriots

211 33 6 Los Angeles Rams

212 34 6 Los Angeles Rams

213 35 6 Atlanta Falcons

214 36 6 Los Angeles Chargers

215 37 6 Arizona Cardinals

216 38 6 Indianapolis Colts

217 39 6 Detroit Lions

218 40 6 Los Angeles Rams

219 41 6 Tennessee Titans

220 42 6 San Francisco 49ers

221 43 6 San Francisco 49ers

222 1 7 Jacksonville Jaguars

223 2 7 Cleveland Browns

224 3 7 Miami Dolphins

225 4 7 Pittsburgh Steelers

226 5 7 Cincinnati Bengals

227 6 7 Las Vegas Raiders

228 7 7 Green Bay Packers

229 8 7 Seattle Seahawks

230 9 7 Washington Commanders

231 10 7 Buffalo Bills

232 11 7 Denver Broncos

233 12 7 Kansas City Chiefs

234 13 7 Denver Broncos

235 14 7 Jacksonville Jaguars

236 15 7 Los Angeles Chargers

237 16 7 Philadelphia Eagles

238 17 7 Los Angeles Rams

239 18 7 Indianapolis Colts

240 19 7 Washington Commanders

241 20 7 Pittsburgh Steelers

242 21 7 Carolina Panthers

243 22 7 Kansas City Chiefs

244 23 7 Arizona Cardinals

245 24 7 Houston Texans

246 25 7 Cleveland Browns

247 26 7 Miami Dolphins

248 27 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249 28 7 Green Bay Packers

250 29 7 Minnesota Vikings

251 30 7 Kansas City Chiefs

252 31 7 Cincinnati Bengals

253 32 7 Los Angeles Rams

254 33 7 Los Angeles Chargers

255 34 7 Los Angeles Chargers

256 35 7 Arizona Cardinals

257 36 7 Arizona Cardinals

258 37 7 Green Bay Packers

259 38 7 Kansas City Chiefs

260 39 7 Los Angeles Chargers

261 40 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

262 41 7 San Francisco 49ers

