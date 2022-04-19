Expand / Collapse search

2022 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks have eight picks

The Seattle Seahawks are set to have eight total selections, including three of the first 41 picks, in next week's NFL Draft.

The Seahawks frequently trade to move around the draft order, including acquiring more picks. Seattle could easily finish the draft with more than their current eight selections. With extra first- and second-round picks in 2023 acquired in the trade of Russell Wilson in March, the Seahawks will have plenty of draft capital to move around the draft order if they choose to do so.

Seattle's first two selections this year, No. 9 and No. 40 overall, both were acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Wilson trade.

Seahawks selections:

Round 1: No. 9
Round 2: No. 40
Round 2: No. 41
Round 3: No. 72
Round 4: No. 109
Round 5: No. 145
Round 5: No. 153
Round 7: No. 229

NFL Draft Order

Pick        Rd. Pick   Round    Team

1             1             1             Jacksonville Jaguars

2             2             1             Detroit Lions

3             3             1             Houston Texans

4             4             1             New York Jets

5             5             1             New York Giants

6             6             1             Carolina Panthers

7             7             1             New York Giants

8             8             1             Atlanta Falcons

9             9             1             Seattle Seahawks

10           10           1             New York Jets

11           11           1             Washington Commanders

12           12           1             Minnesota Vikings

13           13           1             Houston Texans

14           14           1             Baltimore Ravens

15           15           1             Philadelphia Eagles

16           16           1             New Orleans Saints

17           17           1             Los Angeles Chargers

18           18           1             Philadelphia Eagles

19           19           1             New Orleans Saints

20           20           1             Pittsburgh Steelers

21           21           1             New England Patriots

22           22           1             Green Bay Packers

23           23           1             Arizona Cardinals

24           24           1             Dallas Cowboys

25           25           1             Buffalo Bills

26           26           1             Tennessee Titans

27           27           1             Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28           28           1             Green Bay Packers

29           29           1             Kansas City Chiefs

30           30           1             Kansas City Chiefs

31           31           1             Cincinnati Bengals

32           32           1             Detroit Lions

33           1             2             Jacksonville Jaguars

34           2             2             Detroit Lions

35           3             2             New York Jets

36           4             2             New York Giants

37           5             2             Houston Texans

38           6             2             New York Jets

39           7             2             Chicago Bears

40           8             2             Seattle Seahawks

41           9             2             Seattle Seahawks

42           10           2             Indianapolis Colts

43           11           2             Atlanta Falcons

44           12           2             Cleveland Browns

45           13           2             Baltimore Ravens

46           14           2             Minnesota Vikings

47           15           2             Washington Commanders

48           16           2             Chicago Bears

49           17           2             New Orleans Saints

50           18           2             Kansas City Chiefs

51           19           2             Philadelphia Eagles

52           20           2             Pittsburgh Steelers

53           21           2             Green Bay Packers

54           22           2             New England Patriots

55           23           2             Arizona Cardinals

56           24           2             Dallas Cowboys

57           25           2             Buffalo Bills

58           26           2             Atlanta Falcons

59           27           2             Green Bay Packers

60           28           2             Tampa Bay Buccaneers

61           29           2             San Francisco 49ers

62           30           2             Kansas City Chiefs

63           31           2             Cincinnati Bengals

64           32           2             Denver Broncos

65           1             3             Jacksonville Jaguars

66           2             3             Detroit Lions

67           3             3             New York Giants

68           4             3             Houston Texans

69           5             3             New York Jets

70           6             3             Jacksonville Jaguars

71           7             3             Chicago Bears

72           8             3             Seattle Seahawks

73           9             3             Indianapolis Colts

74           10           3             Atlanta Falcons

75           11           3             Denver Broncos

76           12           3             Baltimore Ravens

77           13           3             Minnesota Vikings

78           14           3             Cleveland Browns

79           15           3             Los Angeles Chargers

80           16           3             Houston Texans

81           17           3             New York Giants

82           18           3             Atlanta Falcons

83           19           3             Philadelphia Eagles

84           20           3             Pittsburgh Steelers

85           21           3             New England Patriots

86           22           3             Las Vegas Raiders

87           23           3             Arizona Cardinals

88           24           3             Dallas Cowboys

89           25           3             Buffalo Bills

90           26           3             Tennessee Titans

91           27           3             Tampa Bay Buccaneers

92           28           3             Green Bay Packers

93           29           3             San Francisco 49ers

94           30           3             Kansas City Chiefs

95           31           3             Cincinnati Bengals

96           32           3             Denver Broncos

97           33           3             Detroit Lions

98           34           3             New Orleans Saints

99           35           3             Cleveland Browns

100        36           3             Baltimore Ravens

101        37           3             Philadelphia Eagles

102        38           3             Miami Dolphins

103        39           3             Kansas City Chiefs

104        40           3             Los Angeles Rams

105        41           3             San Francisco 49ers

106        1             4             Jacksonville Jaguars

107        2             4             Houston Texans

108        3             4             Houston Texans

109        4             4             Seattle Seahawks

110        5             4             Baltimore Ravens

111        6             4             New York Jets

112        7             4             New York Giants

113        8             4             Washington Commanders

114        9             4             Atlanta Falcons

115        10           4             Denver Broncos

116        11           4             Denver Broncos

117        12           4             New York Jets

118        13           4             Cleveland Browns

119        14           4             Baltimore Ravens

120        15           4             New Orleans Saints

121        16           4             Kansas City Chiefs

122        17           4             Indianapolis Colts

123        18           4             Los Angeles Chargers

124        19           4             Philadelphia Eagles

125        20           4             Miami Dolphins

126        21           4             Las Vegas Raiders

127        22           4             New England Patriots

128        23           4             Baltimore Ravens

129        24           4             Dallas Cowboys

130        25           4             Buffalo Bills

131        26           4             Tennessee Titans

132        27           4             Green Bay Packers

133        28           4             Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134        29           4             San Francisco 49ers

135        30           4             Kansas City Chiefs

136        31           4             Cincinnati Bengals

137        32           4             Carolina Panthers

138        33           4             Pittsburgh Steelers

139        34           4             Baltimore Ravens

140        35           4             Green Bay Packers

141        36           4             Baltimore Ravens

142        37           4             Los Angeles Rams

143        38           4             Tennessee Titans

144        1             5             Carolina Panthers

145        2             5             Seattle Seahawks

146        3             5             New York Jets

147        4             5             New York Giants

148        5             5             Chicago Bears

149        6             5             Carolina Panthers

150        7             5             Chicago Bears

151        8             5             Atlanta Falcons

152        9             5             Denver Broncos

153        10           5             Seattle Seahawks

154        11           5             Philadelphia Eagles

155        12           5             Dallas Cowboys

156        13           5             Minnesota Vikings

157        14           5             Jacksonville Jaguars

158        15           5             New England Patriots

159        16           5             Indianapolis Colts

160        17           5             Los Angeles Chargers

161        18           5             New Orleans Saints

162        19           5             Philadelphia Eagles

163        20           5             New York Jets

164        21           5             Las Vegas Raiders

165        22           5             Las Vegas Raiders

166        23           5             Philadelphia Eagles

167        24           5             Dallas Cowboys

168        25           5             Buffalo Bills

169        26           5             Tennessee Titans

170        27           5             New England Patriots

171        28           5             Green Bay Packers

172        29           5             San Francisco 49ers

173        30           5             New York Giants

174        31           5             Cincinnati Bengals

175        32           5             Los Angeles Rams

176        33           5             Dallas Cowboys

177        34           5             Detroit Lions

178        35           5             Dallas Cowboys

179        36           5             Indianapolis Colts

180        1             6             Jacksonville Jaguars

181        2             6             Detroit Lions

182        3             6             New York Giants

183        4             6             Houston Texans

184        5             6             Minnesota Vikings

185        6             6             Buffalo Bills

186        7             6             Chicago Bears

187        8             6             San Francisco 49ers

188        9             6             Jacksonville Jaguars

189        10           6             Washington Commanders

190        11           6             Atlanta Falcons

191        12           6             Minnesota Vikings

192        13           6             Minnesota Vikings

193        14           6             Dallas Cowboys

194        15           6             New Orleans Saints

195        16           6             Los Angeles CHargers

X             X             6            New Orleans Saints (pick forfeited)

196        18           6             Baltimore Ravens

197        19           6             Jacksonville Jaguars

198        20           6             Jacksonville Jaguars

199        21           6             Carolina Panthers

200        22           6             New England Patriots

201        23           6             Arizona Cardinals

202        24           6             Cleveland Browns

203        25           6             Buffalo Bills

204        26           6             Tennessee Titans

205        27           6             Houston Texans

206        28           6             Denver Broncos

207        29           6             Houston Texans

208        30           6             Pittsburgh Steelers

209        31           6             Cincinnati Bengals

210        32           6             New England Patriots

211        33           6             Los Angeles Rams

212        34           6             Los Angeles Rams

213        35           6             Atlanta Falcons

214        36           6             Los Angeles Chargers

215        37           6             Arizona Cardinals

216        38           6             Indianapolis Colts

217        39           6             Detroit Lions

218        40           6             Los Angeles Rams

219        41           6             Tennessee Titans

220        42           6             San Francisco 49ers

221        43           6             San Francisco 49ers

222        1             7             Jacksonville Jaguars

223        2             7             Cleveland Browns

224        3             7             Miami Dolphins

225        4             7             Pittsburgh Steelers

226        5             7             Cincinnati Bengals

227        6             7             Las Vegas Raiders

228        7             7             Green Bay Packers

229        8             7             Seattle Seahawks

230        9             7             Washington Commanders

231        10           7             Buffalo Bills

232        11           7             Denver Broncos

233        12           7             Kansas City Chiefs

234        13           7             Denver Broncos

235        14           7             Jacksonville Jaguars

236        15           7             Los Angeles Chargers

237        16           7             Philadelphia Eagles

238        17           7             Los Angeles Rams

239        18           7             Indianapolis Colts

240        19           7             Washington Commanders

241        20           7             Pittsburgh Steelers

242        21           7             Carolina Panthers

243        22           7             Kansas City Chiefs

244        23           7             Arizona Cardinals

245        24           7             Houston Texans

246        25           7             Cleveland Browns

247        26           7             Miami Dolphins

248        27           7             Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249        28           7             Green Bay Packers

250        29           7             Minnesota Vikings

251        30           7             Kansas City Chiefs

252        31           7             Cincinnati Bengals

253        32           7             Los Angeles Rams

254        33           7             Los Angeles Chargers

255        34           7             Los Angeles Chargers

256        35           7             Arizona Cardinals

257        36           7             Arizona Cardinals

258        37           7             Green Bay Packers

259        38           7             Kansas City Chiefs

260        39           7             Los Angeles Chargers

261        40           7             Tampa Bay Buccaneers

262        41           7             San Francisco 49ers

