Healthy Living: Signs of digital addiction

Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
22
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Healthy Living: Signs of digital addiction

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Healthy Living
FOX 13 Seattle
Signs of digital addiction

What are the signs that you may be teched out?

Technology and digital devices have improved our lives in important ways, increasing our productivity at work, home, and school, scheduling appointments, and buying almost anything.

But for many people, these helpful tools can also have adverse effects, and overuse can exacerbate anxiety, depression, and other underlying health issues.

Andree Miceli, clinical director of behavioral health, Regence BlueShield, says anything positive can become negative if used too much.

"Start writing down how much time you are spending and that can put it in perspective," said Miceli. "Also ask ‘am I avoiding people and responsibilities because I’m spending too much time on digital devices?’ and ‘am I becoming more isolated?’ ‘am I withdrawn?’ ‘am I not sleeping as well?’ if it’s having a negative impact."

Some warning signs of digital addiction include a loss of interest in friends, work, school, or activities and feelings of depression, anxiety, stress, or irritability.

The goal is to find balance and be mindful, and if you have trouble sticking to your rules, ask a family member or friend to hold you accountable.

