5 things to do now to prepare for storm season in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest sees its highest precipitation in November, December, and January, although it is common to see wind, rain, and other extreme weather outside of those months as well.

Here are steps you can take to be ready for the next storm or emergency.

First, prepare your home:

Keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping. Energy companies like Puget Sound Energy (PSE) commonly offer rebates and financial assistance for customers looking to weatherize their home.

Locate your circuit breakers and electric meter.

Practice using devices manually.

Second:

Get to know reliable sources of information about weather reports and storms, like the National Weather Service.

Third:

Download your utility’s app; like the MyPSE app or bookmark their outage map to report outages or stay informed if you’re waiting to get your power restored.

Fourth:

Build or restock your emergency kit. Create an emergency kit that will keep you and your family safe and comfortable during a major power outage or natural disaster – and have it ready before disaster strikes.

Make sure to include enough supplies to last at least three days for you, your family - and pets too.

Finally:

Make a plan for how to stay online or connected if you work or go to school remotely.

