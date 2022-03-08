Puget Sound Energy partners with new all-electric Metro Community Van and Electric Vehicles in Algona, Pacific

article

The new Algona-Pacific Community Van, which gave its first rides in 2021, provides a reservation-based 24-hour transportation option with the help of volunteer drivers. The services are provided through a partnership with Puget Sound Energy and King County Metro, along with the cities of Algona and Pacific.

Algona and Pacific were both identified by the Renton Kent Area Mobility Project as having a higher percentage of residents with low income, people of color and people with disabilities. This is Metro’s first electric-powered van service and offers residents more ways to access essential services, and attend local events and destinations that may not be covered by traditional fixed route service.

This two-year pilot program is serviced by two electric Nissan Leafs and an ADA-accessible van. The vehicles are provided by King County Metro and the level 2 charging infrastructure and station maintenance are provided by Puget Sound Energy.

"We are excited to partner with King County Metro and the cities of Algona and Pacific on this innovative and impactful model for community transportation." said Will Einstein, PSE Director of Product Development and Growth. "This pilot project is part of our work with multiple service providers across Washington state to improve access to electric mobility for underserved customers and better distribute the environmental, social, and economic benefits of electric transportation."

(Puget Sound Energy)

Volunteer drivers are needed to make trips in their communities and should contact Gary Klein, the Algona-Pacific Community Transportation Coordinator to get an application and pass a two-part screening test. You may also visit Community Van Program - Rideshare - King County Metro - King County to learn more about the program and other areas Community Van is offered.

Schedule a Community Van trip by contacting Algona-Pacific’s Community Transportation Coordinator Gary Klein– email: communityvan@algonawa.gov or via phone: 253-217-5000. Make a new trip request at least two business days in advance of your desired trip. Note that trip requests do not guarantee approval and are subject to driver availability and program policies.

All monthly and annual ORCA passes are accepted along with mobile tickets via the Transit GO app. Drivers are unable to accept cash payment.

Advertisement