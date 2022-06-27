Healthier Together: Preventing pelvic organ prolapse

This content is from our sponsor.

June is Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP) Awareness Month, but what exactly is POP and how can women prevent it?

One out of two women age 45 and older experience pelvic organ prolapse, but only about 15% seek medical attention.

The pelvic floor muscles hold the bladder, uterus, vagina and rectum in place. Prolapse refers to the descending or drooping of any of these organs.

"Whenever women are of child-bearing age or new moms, I always emphasize strengthening the pelvic floor," said Dr. Pinkey Patel, a pre- and post-natal corrective exercise specialist.

Pelvic floor prolapse can be caused by aging, menopause, obesity or previous pregnancies. However, one of the best ways to prevent POP is pelvic floor strengthening, especially after giving birth.

Dr. Patel also created an app called Snapback to help women through post-partum recovery.

"Instead of treating women as one-size-fits-all, the app actually has an algorithmic rehab and recovery program where depending on how you delivered your baby – first, second, third-degree tear, episiotomy or C-section – that delivers their experience," she said.