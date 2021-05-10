Healthy Living: Talking about mental health

This content is from our sponsor.

Mental health and mental illness have been front and center during the pandemic but talking about it can be very difficult.

During these difficult times, isn't the question "how are you?" such a loaded question?

That deep sigh and then you respond by saying something ingenuine like "I'm fine."

Let's try something different.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we're working to dispel the stigma associated with mental illness.

Q13 News spoke with people in our community about their mental health and you'll be surprised by their answers.

Normalize talking about mental health and seeking therapy - and even using medication to treat it.

Don't be ashamed, and for the rest of us, let's not judge.

We're all going through something, so let's get through it together.

Ask your friends or family members how they're doing with their mental health and expect to listen.