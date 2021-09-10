Healthy Living: Suicide prevention month

This content is from our sponsor.

September is Suicide Prevention Month and as the pandemic rages on – more people are turning to help when it comes to dealing with their mental health.

In fact, some companies are reporting a nearly 400% increase in therapist visits last year.

Here in Washington – officials are working on a new Suicide Prevention Hotline that will help divert callers from police.

Instead connecting them to mental health professionals who are better equipped to help.

Crisis connections is at the forefront of the effort.

"We’re here to help people reduce their distress. We have people calling us for various reasons," Crisis Connections CEO Michelle McDaniel said. "They’re calling because they’re experiencing anxiety or depression. They are currently clean and sober and they’re concerned that they may be at risk of relapsing. We have folks that are calling us with more major mental health issues and need somebody to talk to… a compassionate, caring voice."

Crisis Connections then works to connect people with the resources that are right for them.

Advertisement

The new statewide Suicide Prevention Hotline launches sometime next year.