Healthy Living: Staying Healthy at school and work

This content is from our sponsor.

The numbers show vaccines are helping Americans get back into school and back into the office. As you and your family return to the things you did pre-pandemic, medical experts say to make sure you do them in a way that contributes to a healthy lifestyle.

"Living a healthy lifestyle actually does require some effort," said Sandra Darling of the Cleveland Clinic.

For starters, focus on their foods. Pediatricians say to keep lunches simple and packed with protein.

It will help supply your kids with the energy they need to pay attention and maintain a healthy immune system.

"Make sure you're getting all the different food groups in a lunch," said Evelyn Benden, a registered dietician with the Cleveland Clinic. "So packing fruits, vegetables, protein, grains and dairy. A lot of times we're just packing a sandwich and chips."

And if you have a picky eater on your hands, the school cafeteria may not be the place to experiment with unfamiliar meals.

"You don't want to put things in their lunch that they really don't like because they're definitely not going to eat them," said Benden. "So maybe the foods that are harder, have home at dinner."

Meanwhile, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also important for all the adults getting ready to return to the office.

Make sure that when you get back to your desk you don't become chained to it.

Experts recommend going on a quick walk during your lunch break or standing for at least 10 minutes.

"When we're sitting long hours and being sedentary, it can increase fatigue and so getting the physical activity will increase energy, but it also boosts your mood," said Darling.

And if you're looking to get back into shape, you're not alone.

Advertisement

According to a survey from the American Psychological Association, 61% of adults reported gaining unwanted weight during the pandemic.