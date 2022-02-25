Expand / Collapse search
Healthy Living: Know the warning signs of stroke

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:20AM
Healthy Living
FOX 13 Seattle
Healthy Living: What to watch out for if someone is having a stroke

Nearly 800,000 people in the United States suffer from strokes each year. By knowing the warning signs, you could save a life.

FOX 13 News spoke with a local, healthy woman who suffered a stroke at the age of 30.

Courtney Wilkins was sitting on her couch when an otherwise ordinary day turned into one she will never forget.

Courtney was watching TV when she realized she had a big headache, was confused, and the room was spinning. She was taken to the hospital that day. 

What she thought was a migraine turned out to be something much worse. She lost the ability to use part of her body and had to use a wheelchair for about three years.

Courtney says she is doing much better today, but she still has some residual effects. She sometimes still has trouble with her speech and has to use a forearm crutch for walking.

When it comes to the warning signs of a stroke, remember "F-A-S-T:"

  • F is for face drooping – does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
  • A is for arm weakness – is 1 arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
  • S is for speech difficulty – is speech slurred?
  • T means it is time to call 9-1-1.

Other signs include numbness, confusion, trouble walking, trouble seeing, and a severe headache.

