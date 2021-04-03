Healthy Living: Pandemic having big impact on pregnant women, new moms

This content is from our sponsor.

New research suggests the pandemic has had a profoundly negative impact on pregnant mothers and their newborn babies. Stillbirths and deaths are up by 1/3 across the nation.

The review was published in the medical journal, Lancet. Complications and even deaths related to pregnancies rose from January 2020 to January 2021. Various studies also claim pregnancies outside of the uterus were six times as likely.

Researchers also found an increase in depression in expecting and new mothers. These grim statistics could be linked back to a lack of health care or a reluctance to seek out medical help during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDC says pregnant women with COVID might also have an increased risk of other adverse pregnancy outcomes like premature birth.

The agency says expectant mothers are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

The University of Washington is currently conducting a study in South King County on the prevalence of the virus, household transmission, and antibody response among pregnant women and people they live with.

Advertisement

Click here to read the research.