Expand / Collapse search

Healthy Living: Hunger Action Month

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Healthy Living
Q13 FOX
SPONSORED CONTENT

This content is from our sponsor.

Healthy Living: Hunger Action Month

Tens of millions of people around the country are dealing with food insecurity. September is Hunger Action Month, encouraging people to donate to organizations that help families get the food they need.

Tens of millions of people around the country are dealing with food insecurity. September is Hunger Action Month, encouraging people to donate to organizations that help families get the food they need.

Bill Wixey spoke to Linda Nageotte, the CEO of Food Lifeline, which supplies 300 food banks across Western Washington. The organization provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals every single day.

SPONSORED CONTENT

This content is from our sponsor.