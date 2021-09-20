Healthy Living: Hunger Action Month
Tens of millions of people around the country are dealing with food insecurity. September is Hunger Action Month, encouraging people to donate to organizations that help families get the food they need.
Bill Wixey spoke to Linda Nageotte, the CEO of Food Lifeline, which supplies 300 food banks across Western Washington. The organization provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals every single day.
