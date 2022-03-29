Expand / Collapse search

Healthy Living: Digging deeper into traumatic brain injuries

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Healthy Living
FOX 13 Seattle
SPONSORED CONTENT

This content is from our sponsor.

Healthy Living: Digging deeper into traumatic brain injuries

Headaches, nausea, blurred vision can be symptoms of traumatic brain injury. In today’s Healthy Living, Jamie Tompkins digs deeper into the impact of brain injuries and how you can lower the risk of getting one.

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and according to the CDC, traumatic brain injuries affect millions of people in the U.S. each year.

Falls are a leading cause, and older adults are at an increased risk for sustaining a TBI.

As Dr. Randall Chestnut explains, a traumatic brain injury impacts how the brain works, and there are three main types: mild, moderate and severe.

"The important thing about brain injury is that it’s not about life or death it’s about quality of survival, so it isn’t like a lot of diseases," said Dr. Chestnut.

According to the CDC,there were about 61,000 TBI-related deaths in the United States in 2019. And while a traumatic brain injury could impact anyone, the CDC says data shows some groups are at higher risk of dying or experiencing long term health problems. That includes racial and ethnic minorities, service members and veterans, people experiencing homelessness, those in correctional and detention facilities, survivors of domestic violence, and people living in rural areas.

Healthy Living: Feeling anxiety about returning to work
article

Healthy Living: Feeling anxiety about returning to work

As more people head back to the office and restrictions start to ease - it's normal to feel anxiety. Many organizations are helping employees make that transition easier. Here are some tips.

"The best treatment is prevention and wearing helmets being responsible wearing seatbelts," said Dr. Chestnut. "I think the number one thing is just to be careful - don’t expect something to protect you - hedge your bets certainly on motorcycles, bicycles, skateboards, snowboards, etc.

It’s important to note the CDC says older adults are more likely to be hospitalized and die from a TBI.

Compared to all other age groups, TBIs may be missed or misdiagnosed in older adults because the symptoms can overlap with other medical conditions - like dementia.

Healthy Living: Know the warning signs of stroke
article

Healthy Living: Know the warning signs of stroke

Nearly 800,000 people in the United States suffer from strokes each year. By knowing the warning signs, you could save a life.

SPONSORED CONTENT

This content is from our sponsor.