Dense Smoke Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
4
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 4:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 12:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pacific County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Skamania County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Wahkiakum County, Whatcom County

Healthy Living: Air quality concerns

Healthy Living
Q13's Ali Bradley reports.

SEATTLE - As wildfire smoke fills western Washington, we spoke with an expert about how your health is being impacted, and how we can all stay safe.

Doctor Stephen Morris with UW Medicine answers viewer questions, including; How does smoke impact allergies? What type of mask is the best to protect from the smoke? What is a clean air room and what do we need to do to achieve it? Is there heightened concern of transmitting COVID-19 since we know the particles can stay in smoke/dust for hours?

