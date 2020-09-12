Healthy Living: Air quality concerns

As wildfire smoke fills western Washington, we spoke with an expert about how your health is being impacted, and how we can all stay safe.

Doctor Stephen Morris with UW Medicine answers viewer questions, including; How does smoke impact allergies? What type of mask is the best to protect from the smoke? What is a clean air room and what do we need to do to achieve it? Is there heightened concern of transmitting COVID-19 since we know the particles can stay in smoke/dust for hours?