Healthier Together: What is sober curious?

As we tackle our New Year's resolutions, you may have heard the phrase "sober curious." It's often defined as having the option to choose, question or change your drinking habits.

The sober curious movement has encouraged people to recognize the often unhealthy habits that are associated with alcohol.

Local blogger and sober influencer Marceil Van Camp says she decided to take a "dry year" as she found herself overindulging and needed to break bad habits.

"I noticed a huge difference in my physical health pretty quickly - better sleep was probably the most impactful aspect of removing alcohol from my life, she said. "And in doing that, by getting better and more sleep, I was able to exercise better, I was able to focus more, I had more time in my day as well. I found that I was more productive which made me feel better, so it' this beautiful circle of sleep and productivity, physical improvement."

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, executive medical director for Regence BlueShield, says the benefits of the sober curious movement include mindful drinking.

It also deglamorizes the misuse of alcohol while stopping short of saying no one should ever drink. She says it creates a safe space for people who want to drink less, or who don't want to drink at all.