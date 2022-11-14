Healthier Together: Choosing the right Medicare plan during open enrollment

Open enrollment is underway through Dec. 7, and now is the time for people to sign up or change existing Medicare plans.

Be sure to take some time to review your plan and look at doctors and prescription coverage, and changes that have happened in the marketplace.

Medicare plans come with a lot of options, so how do you choose the right one? FOX 13 spoke with the Medicare sales manager for Regence BlueShield to find out.

"Everybody’s situation is a little different," said Gabe Middleton, Medicare sales manager with Regence BlueShield. "Not everybody has the same living situation and needs from their plan, so really take a look at what benefits are most important, such as dental, vision, hearing."

Some of the benefits aren't covered by the original Medicare plan, so it is important to take an in-depth look at what is being provided.

There are three important factors to consider when choosing a plan:

Network: Make sure your plan covers your doctor.

Cost: Prices aren't set, so you want to take your budget into account and see what's available.

Benefits: Some plans also offer gym memberships and other benefits that might be good for older adults.

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the process, but there are resources available.

"People can check with their local broker. There are insurance brokers all throughout Washington who are licensed and certified to sell Medicare plans," said Gabe Middleton. "And what’s great about working with a local broker is not only do they know the area and the networks and the plans that are offered, but they are in most cases able to offer all of those plans and really dig into their clients’ needs, see what’s most important to them and help them match up with the plan that best fits their lifestyle."

