Healthier Together: Knowing the signs of colon cancer

A Washington woman is helping share the warning signs of colorectal cancer among a younger generation.

Hannah Perry, 38, never imagined a cancer diagnosis at her age, until she developed worsening bowel symptoms early in her second pregnancy.

"The first warning signs were probably the June prior to the diagnosis. I just was having trouble with a normal bowel movement, but I also was chasing around a one-year-old at the time," said cancer survivor said Perry. "And I was newly pregnant. So really, the only reason that I decided to make a phone call was because I couldn't imagine myself doing that every day with an infant on my lap and a one-year-old. It was so uncomfortable."

Perry said having the right team made all the difference.

"As a surgeon, when someone comes to my office, once they get to that room, we are a team," said Dr. Laila Rashidi of the MultiCare Health System. "Both surgeries were done robotically, which actually a laparoscopic or robotic approach is very difficult in pregnancy."

"And when you find somebody that's on your team, it works," said Perry. "From start to finish it was a year -- a year of your life. That's it, it's a blip. Now I have the rest of my life."

Doctors say it’s important to know the signs of colon cancer and seek help if you are experiencing symptoms.

"Cancer is out there. So make sure to pay attention to your body and your symptoms. And if you notice, anything that is not right for you discuss that with your primary care physician. Colonoscopy is very, very important for screening and diagnosis and can be preventative, so don't be afraid of it. It's very important to do your screening and if you're younger than age 45 and you're having symptoms, take it seriously."