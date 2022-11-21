Healthier Together: Importance of seeing a pediatric dentist

Many kids are indulging in Halloween candy, and now Holiday candy, and it’s important to make sure they’re not only seeing a dentist, but the right kind of dentist.

Just like you would choose a pediatrician who specializes in treating kids , it's important to make sure you're choosing a dentist who can cater to children.

The needs for kids vary from age 6-10 months to 15-18 years.

A pediatric dentist can provide guidance for different stages in life. They're trained to manage the care of children from birth to 18. They even undergo extra training on top of general dentistry.

"You know most people bring their children to the pediatric dentist just a little too late. i can't tell you how many children we see at age two that already have cavities," said Dr. Purva Merchant, pediatric dentist and owner of Seattle Kids Dentistry. "It's really about educating the family in doing things that would prevent decay rather than waiting to a stage where there is a cavity, and now we need to treat it."

While going to the dentist can be scary, pediatric dental offices are aimed at making the visit easier and more comfortable for kids.

"if you've stepped in a pediatric dental office or a pediatrician's office, you've seen how the colors are brighter, the atmosphere is less clinical, it's a lot more welcoming of a space so it's just catered to children to not be intimidating," said Dr. Merchant.

Dentists say the most important thing is to make sure kids know that going to the dentist is a part of life, and it doesn't have to be scary.