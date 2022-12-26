Healthier Together: Crisis Lifeline

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
21
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:37 PM PST until TUE 2:41 AM PST, Whatcom County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:37 AM PST until TUE 9:14 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:55 PM PST until TUE 7:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
High Surf Warning
from MON 8:00 PM PST until WED 12:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Surf Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Coastal Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Watch
from TUE 12:37 AM PST until TUE 9:14 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Whitman County
Flood Advisory
from MON 2:50 PM PST until MON 9:45 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Watch
from MON 10:33 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
from MON 12:50 PM PST until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from MON 1:33 PM PST until MON 5:00 PM PST, North Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Healthier Together: Crisis Lifeline

Published 
Healthier Together
FOX 13 Seattle
SPONSORED CONTENT

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Healthier Together: Crisis Lifeline

For many, this holiday season is not the most wonderful time of the year. And for those dealing with mental health challenges, it can be a lonely, stressful time filled with anxiety and/or depression.

For many, this holiday season is not the most wonderful time of the year. And for those dealing with mental health challenges, it can be a lonely, stressful time filled with anxiety and/or depression.

In this week's Healthier Together, we're focusing on resources at Crisis Connections and the newly launched 988 lifeline. 

"The idea behind 988 is it makes it really easy and simple to remember and so just like 911 is very easy in an emergency to remember. The idea is that if you’re having an emotional crisis or you're concerned about someone, it's very easy to remember that 988 number, and one of the benefits of it is that its national so wherever you are in the United States you can dial 988 and be connected to a help line center immediately, said Michelle McDaniel the CEO of Crisis Connections. 

The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, officers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal thoughts, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. 

"We aim to just act as a guiding light for people that call in on those situations, and you know what it comes down to mental health it can be really difficult to know what to do especially if you're having the worst day you’ve ever had in your life. And in that situation what we try to do is use our own expertise, we use our knowledge of local resources that kind of thing, and we use our knowledge of how to talk to somebody in crisis to give you peace of mind and once we’ve got you to a place where you're ready to think about your next steps, we try to provide those next steps if we can," said Carter, who is a 988 crisis specialist.

People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support. 

For more information on Crisis Connections, click here. 

SPONSORED CONTENT

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.