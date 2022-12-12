Healthier Together: Adding more vegetables to your holiday meals

The holidays might not seem like the time to start a new dietary approach, but experts say doing so now can help you get a head start on your New Year’s resolutions and balance the influx of holiday indulgence.

There are countless studies showing vegans and vegetarians have lower cholesterol levels, fewer cases of diabetes, and they are able to better maintain a healthy weight.

Holiday gatherings feature lots of food, and there are often plenty of vegetable options. And experts suggest you make these the feature of your plate.

Offer to bring a side dish or two that you know will satisfy your hunger and provide a variety of colorful seasonal produce.

"If you share space or live together with someone, ask for support - it can be hard to eat more fruits and vegetables if your friends and family or roommates are not interested," said Hillary Lauren, Nutrition and Wellness Expert for Regence BlueShield. "Ask them if they are willing to try a single meal or snack a day - let them know this is important for you, and share how eating this way makes you feel. Do your best to respect each other’s dietary needs. Some people thrive on a raw vegan diet and others do better eating meat. Eating seasonal produce will benefit us all."