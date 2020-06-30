Seattle Aquarium reopens with new safety measures in place

The Seattle Aquarium reopened its doors on Monday!

Phase 2 allows it to open at 15% capacity with several safety precautions in place to keep visitors, staff and animals safe.

Visitors must purchase their tickets online and reserve a time slot.

All visitors must wear masks. Exceptions to this order includes children ages 2 and under, and anyone with a medical or health condition that makes it hard for them to wear or remove a face covering.

Otter at Seattle Aquarium

The aquarium is a one-way path exhibit with clear physical markers to guide you through the aquarium.

You can't touch animals in the tide pools, but staff will be on site to talk about the animals and answer questions.

High-touch areas will frequently be cleaned, such as restrooms, elevators and windows.

Touchless hand sanitizers have been installed.

The gift shop is open, but the cafe is closed so visitors are advised to bring water and snacks. Drinking fountains are off limits but the aquarium has touchless water fill stations.