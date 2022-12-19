Brian Jackson anchors FOX 13 News at 4 & 9PM alongside Hana Kim.

I grew up on the outskirts of Chicago, Illinois. Around 6th grade I met a local sportscaster and that’s what led to me pursuing a career in journalism.

That journey continued in high school where I started writing for my high school newspaper and reading the announcements at church.

After graduating from Howard University in Washington, D.C. I spent about a decade working mainly behind the scenes at Comcast Sports Net. Those experiences led me to Jacksonville, Florida where I was a weekend sports anchor at WJXT-TV.

Up to that point, my primary focus was sports. It’s very important to have mentors in any career. I was fortunate enough to receive guidance that led to me transitioning from sports to a morning show anchor at WTXL-TV in Tallahassee, Florida. Being on the news side allows me to tell a wider variety of stories that impact the communities we cover. But I’m also happy that FOX 13 will let me pinch-hit in the sports department from time to time.

I’m excited to live on this side of the country for the first time and to call Seattle and the beautiful PNW home!

Outside of work I enjoy being physically active. I also love giving back to the community. During my time in Florida, I was a mentor for Big Brothers and Big Sisters and volunteered at local middle school.

I’d love to hear from you, whether it’s a story idea, coming out to speak to a school or even a restaurant or gym I should visit!