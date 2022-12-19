Carly Henderson

Hi- so nice to meet you! I’m beyond grateful and excited to be part of the FOX 13 family, doing what I consider to be a true dream job!

Before this, I reported on entertainment news, and produced/directed celebrities like Mila Kunis, Keke Palmer, and Neil Patrick Harris in videos for Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, Cosmo, Clevver, Esquire, and across Hearst Magazines.

I also covered red carpet events like the MTV VMAs, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards, where I had the chance to chat with some of Hollywood's biggest stars like Selena Gomez, Blake Shelton, Kirsten Dunst, and K-Pop sensations BTS.

Before that, I woke up Chicago every weekday on a live morning TV show, where I gave my opinion on the latest lifestyle trends, reported on the latest entertainment news, interviewed comedians and celebrities, and showed viewers the coolest things they could experience around the Windy City.

I got my big break as a VJ on mtvU, MTV's college music network, where I hosted MTV Spring Break, reported from music festivals like South by Southwest, Bonnaroo, and Firefly; surprised students with awards and opportunities, and interviewed President Joe Biden (then Vice President) from his home in Washington, DC.

There, I was nominated for an Emmy for my work with the Half of Us Campaign, which helps young people struggling with mental health issues.

I graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism, with a degree in Broadcast News. While in school, I worked as a one-(wo)man band for KOMU-TV8 in mid-Missouri.

I’m originally from a small town in Colorado, so I love spending time outside and getting to experience all of Washington’s natural beauty! On the weekends, you can find me hiking, biking, playing with my dog Waffles, and searching for the most delicious cup of coffee Seattle has to offer.

My mission is to give you a break from the heaviness of the world, make you smile and feel better than you did before you tuned in, and hopefully inspire you to try new things!

What’s on your Seattle bucket list? I’m making it my mission to show you the coolest things you can experience in the area and would love to hear from you- so let’s connect on social media! @carlyhenderson_

Meeting viewers makes my day, so if you ever see me around town, please say hi!