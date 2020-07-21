WIAA announces changes to high school sports start dates

Fall sports are being pushed back to a later date again after the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has schools readjusting the organization of high school sports competitions.

The Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Board announced Tuesday tentative dates for high school sports to start, with several teams postponed to spring 2021.

“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”

The WIAA Executive Board created four WIAA-sanctioned seasons, sectioning out sports from moderate to high-risk team sports, will be moved to Season 3 and 4.

Sports teams considered lower risk and in Season 1, cross country and slow-pitch softball, and alternative seasons for golf and tennis, will be able to start September 13th. Girls swim and dive will be decided based on futher information from the health department.

In Season 2, basketball, bowling, Boys swim and dive, gymnastics, cheerleading and wrestling are set to begin January 4-10, 2021.

Traditional winter sports will be considered in Season 2 and start in December or early January.

Season 3 will consist of volleyball, Girls soccer, 1B and 2B Boys soccer and football will start March 1-7th. Girls swim and dive would also be able to compete at this time frame if they can't in fall 2020.

And teams within Seasons 4, tennis, fastpitch softball, track & field, baseball, golf, Boys soccer, volleyball, football and dance and drill will start as early as April 26.

The Executive Board will meet in late July to create benchmarks for Season 1 to take place this fall. If the benchmarks are not met the board said, they will plan to move the remainder of fall sports to Season 3.

These dates are applicable to counties who are the time of starting their sport in at least Phase 3. Progression of sports teams will depend on county Phases and the board said changes may be possible on start dates.