Zetron's ‘Shoot for the Stars’ event shows support for local first responders

Zetron’s 10th Annual Shoot for the Stars golf tournament has raised $250,000 so far for the Behind the Badge Foundation. The goal for Monday's event was to add another $50,000 to add to that total.

The mission of Behind the Badge Foundation is to honor law enforcement officers who have died or suffered serious injury in the line of duty. We serve as a trusted resource, providing immediate and ongoing support to families, agencies and communities in times of critical need.

Former Seattle Supersonic Slick Watts at a previous tournament.

Zetron is a Bellevue based company that provides Mission critical communications to first responders. Dozens of their employees volunteered organize and work at the tournament they founded more than a decade ago.

"First and foremost, we want our first responders to know that they are supported. Whether it's the community or companies like Zetron, we've got their back. That’s exactly why we teamed up with the foundation to provide that kind of support," said Brandon Williams, Zetron Vice President of Sales.

Noticeably missing was the great Nesby Glasgow who died in 2020, and former Seattle Super Sonic Slick Watts who is still recovering from a stroke. Both have always been big supporters of the event.

Former Seahawks Alonzo Mitz and Randall Morris, former Mariner Brian Hunter and former Sounders Marcus Hahnemann and Kasey Keller all participated.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and Directors Mortgage were two of the many other sponsors.

Seattle Police Pipes and Drums performed to kick off the event.