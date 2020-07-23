Youth hockey players react to newly announced Kraken NHL team name

The newest NHL team officially has a name and it is creating major buzz among hockey and sports fans in the Pacific Northwest. Thursday, NHL Seattle officials announced the professional hockey team will be known as the Seattle Kraken. The team logo, colors and jersey were also featured during the reveal.

Several communities across Washington and region expressed excitement for the long-awaited announcement, especially among young athletes.

The Seattle Junior Hockey Association said after the big reveal, more than 100 students signed up within an hour to join the youth league.

“I think it’s people being optimistic that something good is coming. And it’s exciting for us as we try to get back going,” said Nick Fouts, Seattle Junior Hockey Association athletic director.

For months, kids in the junior league have waited to get back on the ice, and long before that they were waiting for NHL Seattle to announce its new name. Now that the secret is out, the young fans said they’re excited about the team, but the name isn’t quite the 'slap shot' they were expecting.

“I mean, it could be a lot worse. Like, I think it will grow on me over time,” said Julia Lyrintzis, a young hockey player who has been competing for nine years.

“I actually really like it and I think the logo and jersey that go with it are great,” said Malia Wood, a young hockey player who has been competing for 11 years.

“I really like the logo and the colors and I’m going to be rooting for them regardless if I like the name or not. But, I think ultimately it’s going to grow on me and the entire area,” said Fouts.

Like it or not, Fouts said the announcement is giving young players a much needed boost.

“I think it might have fueled everybody a little bit and got people a little more excited when recently we haven’t had a whole lot to be super excited about,” said Fouts.

The athletic director said the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled majority of their spring and summer programs.

“We’re limited to how many people we can have on the ice, what they’re allowed to do, under what capacity. So, it’s definitely a new scene and it’s something we’re getting used to,” said Fouts.

“It’s been really hard since there’s a lot less hockey,” said Wood.

“It’s really nice to be on the ice again because we went from skating like four times a week to nothing for four months,” said Lyrintzis.

Happy to just get back in the rink, the student athletes said they are also happy Seattle Kraken’s new name is creating regional buzz about the sport.

“Hockey helps me build relationships with people. And then it helps me gain confidence because nobody looks at you to see what you look like on the ice, it’s just skills. And as a teenage girl, in the real world, it’s kind of hard with appearance and stuff. But no don’t cares about that for hockey,” said Lryintzis.

“I really like the fact that hockey brings lots of opportunities for my future, like college opportunities and stuff. And it’s also really fun to have all your friends as a close group learning new things and working hard,” said Wood.

When the time comes, the young players said they will be ready to get off the ice and sit behind the glass to cheer on the new home team.

“My family already signed up for season tickets. So, we’re hoping we get those because a lot of people signed up for them. And we plan on going to games,” Lyrintzis.

“Hopefully bring a lot more people in to Seattle hockey so we can grow as a hockey city,” Wood.

Coaches in the youth league said they know fans as far east as Montana who have put down deposits for season tickets. Ticketmaster is showing a waitlist on its website for season tickets.