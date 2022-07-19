Young bicyclist hit, killed by car in Parkland

article

A young bicyclist was hit and killed by a driver on Tuesday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said the crash occurred on SR-7 near 134th Street S. in Parkland around 4 p.m. The bicyclist was crossing at the crosswalk when they were hit by a Jeep.

The victim died at the scene, WSP said.

According to WSP, the driver remained at the scene. It does not appear that the driver was impaired, WSP said.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in both directions at SR-7 and 134th St. S.

This is a developing story.

