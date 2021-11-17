'You ruined my life:' Kent man tries to adjust to life after being paralyzed by hit-and-run driver

This summer, Herman Webster nearly lost his life after he was struck by a hit and run driver in Kent. He spent every moment he was in the hospital thinking about one thing: getting home to his baby girl.

Now that it's finally happened, it hasn’t been exactly how he envisioned it. Some people think the hardest part is the healing in the hospital and it’s not-- Webster says it’s when you get out into the real world and find out just what you can’t do anymore.

Everything in his life is so drastically different now.

"Some of the toughest things to come to reality with are the things I’ll never experience with my daughter. I’ll never teach her how to ride a bike, I’ll never push her in a swing at a park."

Webster wonders if the person who struck him while he was riding his motorcycle on July 28 has any idea how much the accident has affected him and everyone he loves.

"You ruined my life because you were trying to beat a red light. You ruined my life and you couldn’t even stick around to make sure I was alive."

Webster’s best friend, who witnessed the crash, says the driver was a woman with light-colored hair driving a dark-colored vehicle. Tragically, Webster says Kent police told him only one red light camera was on that night, and it was facing the wrong way.

His loved ones were left to wonder if he’ll ever get justice.

"You have no idea what you take for granted walking until you can't walk anymore. That’s the one thing I hate hearing is, ‘it gets better,'" Webster said.

His recovery and adjustment to his new life are extremely difficult.

"If you notice, I can’t close my eye and my smile is flat on this side, so I don’t have much facial features working over here."

And then there’s the stress.

"I have no idea how I’m going to provide for my family, at all," he said

So he tries as hard as he can to focus on the good.

"I love my little girl so much. I’m glad I’m here to see her grow. "

If you have any information on the hit-and-run crash, you could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward and you can remain completely anonymous. Contact Crime Stoppers on the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

The accident has also taken a huge financial toll on Webster and his family. A GoFundMe has been created for the family.

