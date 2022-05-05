You can get tickets to these Seattle-area concerts for $25 now through May 10
SEATTLE - Live Nation is offering a $25 concert ticket deal to celebrate National Concert Week, and several big-name artists coming to the Seattle area are participating.
National Concert Week kicks off on May 4 and runs through May 10. The deal gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for just $25, up $5 from the last time they held a similar promotion. That price includes all fees, according to Live Nation.
In the Seattle area, these artists are taking part:
Climate Pledge Arena
- New Kids on the Block
- Jack White
- Knotfest Roadshow
- Train
- The Who
- Zac Brown Band
White River Amphitheatre
- Halsey
- Steely Dan
- REO Speedwagon
- Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire
- Third Eye Blind
- The Avett Brothers
- Thomas Rhett
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Korn & Evanescence
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
The Gorge Amphitheatre
- The Chicks
Spokane Arena
- Backstreet Boys
- Machine Gun Kelly
The artists participating in the deal this year nationwide are Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Goo Goo Dolls, Swedish House Mafia, Florence + the Machine, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson, Train, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pitbull, Alicia Keys. Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban. Jesse McCartney, New Kids On The Block, Slipknot and more.
Find more information on the $25 tickets here.
FOX LA contributed to this story.