You can get tickets to these Seattle-area concerts for $25 now through May 10

article

Live Nation is offering a $25 concert ticket deal to celebrate National Concert Week, and several big-name artists coming to the Seattle area are participating.

National Concert Week kicks off on May 4 and runs through May 10. The deal gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for just $25, up $5 from the last time they held a similar promotion. That price includes all fees, according to Live Nation.

In the Seattle area, these artists are taking part:

Climate Pledge Arena

New Kids on the Block

Jack White

Knotfest Roadshow

Train

The Who

Zac Brown Band

White River Amphitheatre

Halsey

Steely Dan

REO Speedwagon

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire

Third Eye Blind

The Avett Brothers

Thomas Rhett

Five Finger Death Punch

Korn & Evanescence

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The Gorge Amphitheatre

The Chicks

Spokane Arena

Backstreet Boys

Machine Gun Kelly

The artists participating in the deal this year nationwide are Backstreet Boys, Machine Gun Kelly, Halsey, Wiz Khalifa, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Goo Goo Dolls, Swedish House Mafia, Florence + the Machine, Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson, Train, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith, 5 Seconds of Summer, Pitbull, Alicia Keys. Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban. Jesse McCartney, New Kids On The Block, Slipknot and more.

Find more information on the $25 tickets here.

Advertisement

FOX LA contributed to this story.