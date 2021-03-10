'You are looking at a two-year waitlist': Lawmakers trying to fix childcare crisis

Even before the pandemic, the lack of affordable childcare in Washington state was known to be a crisis. Now, with more kids not receiving in-person learning at schools, the demand for childcare is up - and many are feeling the struggles.

State lawmakers say more than half-a-million children don’t have access to childcare across Washington.

Tacoma mom Amanda Walkingstick says a lack of childcare makes life overwhelming at times, and it’s been an issue for years.

"My husband would take my son to work with him while I was taking my classes. I would get out of class and switch with the kids," Walkingstick says.

Walkingstick says they were using an at-home daycare in the past but she says it closed due to the pandemic. Now they are just juggling and waiting.

"You are looking at a two-year waitlist, but again it’s been like that before," Walkingstick said.

But even if they were to find care, the mother of two is asking: can they afford it?

"It’s ridiculously expensive. You are caught between a rock and hard place," Walkingstick says

State Rep. Tana Senn says childcare problems are one of the issues she is hearing about the most, not just from parents but employers in her district.

Employers are feeling the impacts of workers leaving or cutting back hours due to childcare.

Senn says that's why it is crucial the Legislature pass her Fair Start for Kids Act this session.

"A comprehensive act of where the state wants to go for childcare but it has some immediate impacts and the goal is increase affordability and accessibility of childcare," Senn said.

Federal data shows that 617,000 women nationwide left the workforce in September 2020 compared to 78,000 men.

"As schools have been closed, childcare harder to find, women are leaving the workforce and we are back to levels of women’s employment from 1988," Senn said.

That’s why Senn says she’s pushing to expand and create more childcare centers for young children. She also wants to pay childcare workers more to attract them to the job.

Senn’s measure would provide childcare subsidies to more low-income families.

Walkingstick says their household income was in the 40 thousands but they were unable to get subsidies because they didn’t qualify for the federal poverty line.

"It’s an incredibly outdated policy. I would much prefer if they were taking a look at cost of living for each individual area," Walkingstick said.

Senn’s measure would eliminate the use of the federal poverty line and replace it with the state’s median income chart. Using that formula, Senn says, would allow more families to qualify for childcare subsidies.

Another feature to the bill would allow parents attending college to receive subsidies. Senn says the current system does not allow that.

Walkingstick is working towards a psychology degree meaning someone like her could benefit if the measure passes.

The South Sound mom is hopeful things will get better but she says one legislative bill is not going to be enough.

"You grow up hearing it takes a village to raise a child. Well it’s time for everybody to stop thinking individualistic in manner and come together as a community," Walkingstick said.

Senn’s measure passed in the House on Tuesday and it is headed for the Senate.