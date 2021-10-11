YMCA of Greater Seattle joins vaccine mandate

In two weeks, more than a dozen YMCA locations will require people 12 years and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or show a negative test result from the last three days to enter.

Officials YMCA of Greater Seattle said its vaccine policy is based on the recent King County health order and will go into effect Oct. 25.

The order does not apply to children who are 11 years or younger because they aren’t eligible for the vaccine.

The Y listed out acceptable options to show proof of vaccine status:

CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card or a clear photo of the card;

Printed certificate or QR code from MyIRMobile.com ; or

Vaccine administration record from a vaccine provider, including an individual’s doctor, pharmacy, or other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including a photo or photocopy.

For the Y’s mask policy, everyone who is 5 years and older are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

