Yakima Police: Homeowners shot, killed armed intruder outside their house

Yakima homeowners shot and killed an intruder who came to their house with a gun.

Yakima Police were called to a home at 2:05 a.m. Sunday, responding to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man dead in the backyard.

People at the house told officers the man came to the door armed with a gun, and he fought with one of the residents.

The resident said he eventually shot the man, who later died from his injuries.

Detectives interviewed the home’s residents, and after consulting with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, released the two men.

Authorities say the case is still under investigation.