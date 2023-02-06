Yakima man shot, killed after allegedly threatening family at dog park

Yakima Police say a man was shot and killed at Randall Park Dog Park on Sunday, after allegedly acting ‘erratically’ and threatening a family there.

On Feb. 5, a 28-year-old man told police that he was at the dog park with his young child when a man approached them and was acting erratically.

"The erratic subject attempted to endanger the life of the small child with his words and actions," Yakima Police said.

Police say the child's father told the man to leave his family alone, and after verbal de-escalation failed, he shot the erratic individual.

The 22-year-old died as a result.

The father who fired his gun in this incident was released and is cooperating with detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.