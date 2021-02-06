Wyoming State GOP Party votes to formally censure Liz Cheney for impeachment vote

The Wyoming state Republican Party formally censured Rep. Liz Cheney Saturday, for her January vote to impeach President Trump for the second time in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With only handful votes countering the censure motion, which passed 59-7, Wyoming’s GOP party has called on Cheney to "immediately" resign, and vowed to withhold "future political funding" from the Wyoming native.

The censure has called on Cheney to appear in front of the state's GOP party for acting "in contradiction to the quantifiable will of the majority of the electorate of Wyoming."

Cheney, who easily survived a vote by House Republicans earlier week to strip her of her leadership title, showed no inclination of abiding by the state party’s wishes.

"My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution," she said in a statement to Fox News Saturday. "Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship."

Cheney has faced surmounting backlash from Trump loyalists, as she was the most senior House Republican to vote in favor of impeaching Trump, following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump supporters.

She joined nine other Republicans who crossed party lines to vote to impeach Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection, while 197 GOP representatives voted against his impeachment.

The Wyoming Republican condemned the then-president’s actions the morning of the Capitol riot, saying he "summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack."

Cheney had already been censured by a dozen of Wyoming’s county-level committees before the Saturday vote, and several candidates have come forward as primary challengers – launching what will likely be an intense 2022 campaign for the three-term congresswoman.

Despite the backlash she has received from pro-Trump Republicans, she still maintained the majority of GOP House support with only 61 Republican members voting to remove her as the House Republican Conference Chair Wednesday, with 145 GOP members supporting her.

Cheney also won re-election in her 2020 campaign with nearly 69 percent of the state’s vote – suggesting she will still draw a hard campaign in 2022.

"I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life," she told Fox News. "We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration," she added.

Cheney will speak exclusively with Chris Wallace tomorrow on FOX News Sunday, in her first Sunday show interview since voting for impeachment and her first interview since the House GOP voted to keep her in her leadership role.

Wyoming’s Republican Party could not be immediately reached by Fox News.