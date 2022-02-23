WWU’s Viking Union complex remains closed Wednesday after email threat

Campus police at Western Washington University are still investigating after a threat led to part of the campus to close on Tuesday.

University officials said an email with a threatening message was sent to the inboxes of two WWU departments on Tuesday morning. The threat mentioned the Viking Union dining hall and mentioned no other buildings, individuals or groups in the email.

On Tuesday afternoon, school officials announced that it had to close the Viking Union and Viking Commons due to the threat as a precaution. People were asked to leave the Viking Union area immediately.

After investigating, police found no immediate threat to the VU or any other buildings on campus.

The Viking Union complex will remain closed through Wednesday.

University police will be working with local law enforcement to investigate the source of the threat.

Campus officials said anyone who receives an email with any threatening messages to forward them to university.police@wwu.edu.

