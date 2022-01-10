WWU extends remote learning due to Omicron surge

article

Western Washington University has extended its remote learning until Jan. 24 due to a rise in COVID cases in the region.

According to WWU, "this timeframe [of Jan. 24] assumes that the current Omicron spike shows the same pattern as it has in other communities, with a rapid increase in cases followed by a rapid decline."

The university said a vast majority of those who have tested positive for COVID so far this quarter have been asymptomatic or have shown mild symptoms.

"We are sensitive to the concern that this change may impact students’ planning for the term. Unfortunately, state law defines the deadlines for refunds for all state institutions, and we cannot change that deadline from midnight tonight, Monday, January 10. If students wish to make any changes to winter registration, please go to Web4U. If there is any difficulty making changes, please email Registrars.Office@wwu.edu.

