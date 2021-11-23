WWE wrestler Seth Rollins tackled by fan during 'Monday Night Raw' at Barclays Center

A man was arrested after tackling WWE star Seth Rollins during a broadcast of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center.

The NYPD said Elisah Spencer, 24, of Hicks Ave. in Brooklyn, was charged with attempted assault and disrupting a live sporting event.

In video shared by a fan at the show, Spencer could be seen jumping the guard rail near the back of a ramp and tackling Rollins as he walked back from his match Monday.

Videos posted to Twitter showed Spencer approaching Rollins at a full sprint. The wrestler then tried to push the man off and wriggled free.

Security attempted to pull Spencer off Rollins. A referee elbowed Spencer to help Rollins finally get free. The wrestler yelled at Spencer and was pushed away by security.

The crowd was heard chanting "f!@# him up!"

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," said the wrestling company. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE