WSU working to resume mostly in-person classes this fall

article

Washington State University is currently preparing for a mostly in-person fall 2021 semester.

"While details remain to be finalized, we are planning for a robust in‑person student experience both inside and outside the classroom for fall 2021 and beyond," university leaders wrote in a message to the WSU community Monday. "While each of our campus locations around the state has its own constraints and opportunities, we look forward to a return to in‑person activities as soon as possible," a letter said, in part, to students.

For the 2021 summer session, WSU is planning on both in-person and remote learning. The university is still finalizing plans for the fall.

Details about fall semester housing availability on the WSU Pullman campus will be provided to students later in the week. WSU anticipates additional residence hall capacity for the fall semester.

If the pandemic worsens, the university will make changes accordingly.

Read the full letter to students here.