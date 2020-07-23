WSU to go remote learning fall 2020 semester

Washington State University is one of the most recent colleges to announce going full remote learning fall 2020 semester.

WSU President Kirk Schulz and two other senior administrators announced in a statement on Thursday that all undergraduate students attending the Pullman campus will continue distance learning this fall, with 'extremely' limited in-person instructions available.

The goal of continued virtual learning is to keep students and staff healthy, Shulz and the administrators said, as coranvirus confirmed cases continue to rise in Washington state.

"We know this news has major consequences for our students and their loved ones. We understand the myriad of emotions that this decision will cause… sadness, frustration, disappointment, anger, and for others, a sense of relief," the administrators wrote in the statement.

WSU last month welcomed the idea to some in-person and virtual learning for students with measured guidelines in place.

In late June, Gov. Jay Inslee announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities, who can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.

The guidance gave universities, colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs options to consider as they prepared for the return of students, as early as Aug. 1, depending on their academic calendar.

WSU plans to host another virtual town hall with university officials on July 24 from 1-2 p.m. on the upcoming school year changes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.