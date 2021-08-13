Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
9
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 6:00 PM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 5:00 PM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 3:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM PDT, South Washington Coast

WSU to end ‘personal or philosophical’ vaccine exemptions

By AP News Staff
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has announced students will soon no longer be able to cite a "personal or philosophical" exemption to the school’s requirement that all who attend get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Thursday WSU said those exemptions would be nixed once the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to vaccines now allowed under an emergency authorization.

It wasn’t immediately clear what effect the school’s new policy would have on football coach Nick Rolovich, who has opted not to get a vaccine.

"Discussions also are underway about changes to the faculty and staff vaccination policy," the university said.

The more strict vaccine requirements are being implemented because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has caused spikes in cases and hospitalizations throughout Washington state.

Classes begin at WSU on Aug. 23. The university said once the personal exemption is removed from its vaccination policy students will have up to 45 days get a shot or request a new exemption on religious or medical grounds.

RELATED: Rolovich laments distraction created by his vaccine decision

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram