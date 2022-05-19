WSU researchers find way to reuse disposable masks to improve concrete

Researchers at Washington State University have developed a way to reuse single-use disposable masks – by making concrete more durable.

In a paper published in the journal Materials Letters, a research team explained that by adding mask materials to a cement mixture it was 47% stronger than commonly used cement after a month of curing.

"These waste masks actually could be a valuable commodity if you process them properly," said Xianming Shi, professor and interim chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the corresponding author on the paper. "I’m always looking out for waste streams, and my first reaction is ‘how do I turn that into something usable in concrete or asphalt?’"

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The process involves making tiny mask fibers, then mixing the microfibers into a solution of graphene oxide before adding them to a cement concrete mixture. This helps prevent the cement concrete from cracking.

"This work showcases one technology to divert the used masks from the waste stream to a high-value application," Shi said.

Advertisement



