WSU police sergeant accused of sexual misconduct while on duty resigns

A Washington State University police sergeant has resigned following investigations into sexual misconduct while he was on duty.

An investigation by the university determined that Sgt. Matt Kuhrt:

Engaged in predatory grooming behavior while in a supervisory role

Made sexually explicit comments to coworkers

Subjected coworkers to nonconsensual physical contact

Engaged in sexual activities while on duty and on university property

Kuhrt is the fourth member of the campus police force to leave the department in connection with the disciplinary case. In August, three members of the department's command staff retired "before they could be disciplined for their mishandling of claims involving the sergeant when the allegations first surfaced," according to WSU.