Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
7
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 3:30 AM PST, Franklin County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:18 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until THU 7:15 AM PST, Wenatchee Area

WSU faces Central Michigan in Sun Bowl after Miami’s withdrawal

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sports
FOX 13 Seattle
article

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 09: Washington State running back Max Borghi (21) crosses the goal line to score during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the Oregon State Beavers on October 9, 2021, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by R

Expand

EL PASO, Texas - The Washington State University Cougars have an opponent in the Sun Bowl on New Year’s Eve. 

The Central Michigan Chippewas will now face the Cougars on Friday in El Paso, Texas, replacing the Miami Hurricane. 

Washington State was set to play Miami but they announced on Sunday that the team had to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues. 

Also scheduled for Friday, Central Michigan was set to play Boise State at the Arizona Bowl  but the Broncos pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program. 

"We are grateful for the diligent work of the Sun Bowl Association, the Pac-12 Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Central Michigan University to ensure the 20212 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played," said WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun. "And special Thank you to CMU’s Director of Athletics Amy Folan and Head Coach Jim McElwain for prioritizing the bowl experience for both teams, especially the seniors who will be playing their final college football game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS: 
WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine
FOLLOW: Aaron LevineAlyssa Charlston Ian Furness
HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC
SEATTLE STORM
SEATTLE MARINERS
SEATTLE KRAKEN
OL REIGN
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS