WSU faces Central Michigan in Sun Bowl after Miami’s withdrawal

article

The Washington State University Cougars have an opponent in the Sun Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The Central Michigan Chippewas will now face the Cougars on Friday in El Paso, Texas, replacing the Miami Hurricane.

Washington State was set to play Miami but they announced on Sunday that the team had to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues.

Also scheduled for Friday, Central Michigan was set to play Boise State at the Arizona Bowl but the Broncos pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

"We are grateful for the diligent work of the Sun Bowl Association, the Pac-12 Conference, the Mid-American Conference and Central Michigan University to ensure the 20212 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played," said WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun. "And special Thank you to CMU’s Director of Athletics Amy Folan and Head Coach Jim McElwain for prioritizing the bowl experience for both teams, especially the seniors who will be playing their final college football game."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 SPORTS:

WATCH: Sports Commentary from Aaron Levine

FOLLOW: Aaron Levine, Alyssa Charlston & Ian Furness

HOME OF THE SEAHAWKS

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

SEATTLE STORM

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE KRAKEN

OL REIGN

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS