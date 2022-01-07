Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:35 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
9
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:24 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:20 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:42 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:49 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:56 AM PST, Thurston County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

WSU cancels classes Monday, Tuesday to allow students to safely return to Pullman

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Snoqualmie Pass remains closed

Hazardous conditions have closed Snoqualmie Pass until at least Sunday.

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University announced that classes on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled due to the recent pass closures

School officials said on Friday that this would give students enough time to safely return to campus. 

The school also said a large portion of students at the Pullman campus are from Western Washington. 

RELATED: Washington pass closures: Snoqualmie, other passes likely closed until Sunday

The first day of spring semester was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10. 

Cross-state passes closed early Thursday morning due to hazardous road conditions, and transportation officials said they would be closed until possibly Sunday. 

All WSU-Pullman facilities and operations will be open normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting. 

Other WSU campuses are expected to start classes on time Monday morning, weather permitting. 

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps 
WATCH: Forecast and Radar 
READ: Closures and Delays 
CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map 
INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Lisa VillegasErin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek