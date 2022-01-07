WSU cancels classes Monday, Tuesday to allow students to safely return to Pullman

Washington State University announced that classes on Monday and Tuesday will be canceled due to the recent pass closures.

School officials said on Friday that this would give students enough time to safely return to campus.

The school also said a large portion of students at the Pullman campus are from Western Washington.

RELATED: Washington pass closures: Snoqualmie, other passes likely closed until Sunday

The first day of spring semester was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10.

Cross-state passes closed early Thursday morning due to hazardous road conditions, and transportation officials said they would be closed until possibly Sunday.

All WSU-Pullman facilities and operations will be open normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

Other WSU campuses are expected to start classes on time Monday morning, weather permitting.

