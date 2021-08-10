Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 7:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
7
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 10:00 PM PDT, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until FRI 8:00 PM PDT, Olympics
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM PDT until THU 8:00 PM PDT, North Coast
Air Quality Alert
until WED 10:00 AM PDT, Ferry County, Okanogan County

Washington ferry fares to increase starting Oct. 1

By Chambolion Fairley
Published 
News
Q13 FOX

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Transportation Commission adopted a proposal on Tuesday to raise all ferry rates by 2.5%.

The 2.5% fare increases will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021 and again in October 2022. 

The new rates will be applied to boarding passengers and vehicles.

See what you can be expected to pay below or click here.

The rise in fares was implemented in order to fulfill the requirements of the 2021 Legislature — the state transportation budget requires revenue from fares to produce $377 million over a two-year period.

 Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram