Washington ferry fares to increase starting Oct. 1

The Washington State Transportation Commission adopted a proposal on Tuesday to raise all ferry rates by 2.5%.

The 2.5% fare increases will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2021 and again in October 2022.

The new rates will be applied to boarding passengers and vehicles.

See what you can be expected to pay below or click here.

The rise in fares was implemented in order to fulfill the requirements of the 2021 Legislature — the state transportation budget requires revenue from fares to produce $377 million over a two-year period.

