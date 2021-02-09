WSP: Wrong-way driver crashes head-on into another car on I-5 in Everett

article

A crash involving a wrong-way driver snarled traffic on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning in Snohomish County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called around 9:30 a.m. to I-5 north near 41st St. in Everett.

Photo: Washington State Patrol

Troopers said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver. At least three lanes were closed initially, but as of 11:30 a.m., all lanes have reopened.

The driver who troopers said caused the crash struck another car head-on. That driver suffered serious injuries, troopers said. The victim suffered only minor injuries.

