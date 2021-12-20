WSP: Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of pickup truck in Puyallup

article

A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in Puyallup.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a pickup truck was heading north on State Route 167 when a pedestrian stepped out in front of the truck.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

No further details have been released.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram