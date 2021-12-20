Expand / Collapse search

WSP: Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of pickup truck in Puyallup

By FOX 13 News Staff
Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in Puyallup.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a pickup truck was heading north on State Route 167 when a pedestrian stepped out in front of the truck.

The pedestrian, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

No further details have been released.

